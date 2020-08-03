Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's ByteDance to consider international HQ for TikTok, outside U.S.

TikTok is under heavy fire from U.S. President Donald Trump and other American politicians over concerns that it poses a national security risk, and Microsoft has emerged as a possible buyer of TikTok's U.S. operations. Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Monday that ByteDance's founders would soon announce their intention to set up shop for TikTok in London, where other tech majors such as Google and Facebook have a strong presence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:35 IST
China's ByteDance to consider international HQ for TikTok, outside U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese tech company ByteDance said on Monday it was considering moving the headquarters of its TikTok video sharing platform overseas, following a British media report that the unit could relocate to London. TikTok is under heavy fire from U.S. President Donald Trump and other American politicians over concerns that it poses a national security risk, and Microsoft has emerged as a possible buyer of TikTok's U.S. operations.

Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Monday that ByteDance's founders would soon announce their intention to set up shop for TikTok in London, where other tech majors such as Google and Facebook have a strong presence. Asked about the report, a spokesperson for ByteDance said an international move for TikTok was under consideration.

"ByteDance is committed to being a global company. In light of the current situation, ByteDance has been evaluating the possibility of establishing TikTok's headquarters outside of the U.S., to better serve our global users," the spokesperson said. Britain's government said earlier on Monday that the location of TikTok's headquarters was a decision for the company.

"It would be a commercial decision, and I'm not aware that one has been taken," a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Any move by ByteDance comes at a fraught time in relations between China and the West, exemplified by the battle overuse in 5G telecom networks of kit made by China's Huawei.

Britain had been trying to walk a tightrope over Huawei until it sided with Washington last month by banning the company from its 5G networks from 2027. TikTok, whose stars such as Zachary King and Charli D'Amelio have gained worldwide popularity for their brief video performances, has also been in the firing line of U.S. President Donald Trump over supposed security concerns.

Trump however reversed course on a plan to ban the app after Microsoft Corp emerged as a possible buyer of TikTok's U.S. operations and he gave the two firms 45 days to come up with a deal. London has also clashed with Beijing over the imposition of new security law in Hong Kong but Johnson has said he is a Sinophile, and the British government would welcome another large tech investment in Britain particularly as the coronavirus crisis sends the economy into a deep recession and possible trade disruptions loom over Brexit.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...

Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse

With a rainbow as a backdrop, Italys president and other dignitaries inaugurated a replacement bridge Monday in Genoa, but the families of those killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed boycotted the event along with the firefighters who pu...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associat...

Nearly 15 lakh face masks distributed in Raigarh district

Around 14.87 lakh face masks were distributed free of cost among people in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district as part of a drive conducted by local police on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday to encourage citizens to make efforts to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020