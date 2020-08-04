3 people killed over land dispute in Pak
At least three people were killed and two others injured as firing broke out over a land dispute between two rival groups in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Tehsil Tiarza in South Waziristan. Five people from both groups have been arrested and a case has been registered, police said.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:17 IST
At least three people were killed and two others injured as firing broke out over a land dispute between two rival groups in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Tehsil Tiarza in South Waziristan.
Five people from both groups have been arrested and a case has been registered, police said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- South Waziristan