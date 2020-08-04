Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verdicts in Slovak journalist's murder trial delayed to September

3, shifted from a planned verdict on Wednesday, to give more time to review the rulings. The murders of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, sparked mass protests and forced then prime minister Robert Fico to step down amid public anger over perceived graft in public life.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:33 IST
Verdicts in Slovak journalist's murder trial delayed to September
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Slovak court has postponed verdicts in the trial of a businessman and others charged with killing an investigative journalist in 2018, a case that shocked the nation and reshaped its political landscape. A court spokeswoman said a hearing would take place on Sept. 3, shifted from a planned verdict on Wednesday, to give more time to review the rulings.

The murders of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, sparked mass protests and forced then prime minister Robert Fico to step down amid public anger over perceived graft in public life. Fico's Smer party lost a general election to anti-corruption politician Igor Matovic's party in February, ending the leftist group's nearly decade-and-a-half rule in the central European country.

Anger over the killings and demands to end corruption have remained a strong theme in civic life since mass protests two years ago that were sparked by the killings at Kuciak's home in February 2018. Prosecutors say Slovak entrepreneur Marian Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on corruption involving politically connected businesspeople, had contracted the reporter's killing.

He and two co-defendants, who deny wrongdoing, face 25 years in prison if found guilty. Two others have already been sentenced after admitting guilt. A former soldier received 23 years in prison in April for shooting and killing Kuciak and his fiancee while a fifth suspect admitted to arranging Kuciak's murder and was jailed for 15 years in December.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram bans entry of paramilitary personnel till Aug 15 as COVID-19 cases spike

The Mizoram government has decided not to allow paramilitary personnel enter the state till August 15 in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases among the forces, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting between offi...

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

US Embassy in Moscow: No info on Paul Whelan's whereabouts

The US Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday it had no information on the whereabouts of an American convicted in June of espionage, despite reports that he is being transferred to a prison colony in central Russia. Paul Whelans brother David s...

My belief Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none: Advani

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the pivotal dut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020