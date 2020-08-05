Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's ex-king told friends his exit is only temporary, papers say

Former king Juan Carlos's sudden exit is only temporary, he told friends from aboard a jet carrying him away from Spain, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Wednesday, as confusion mounted over the ex-monarch's plans.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:37 IST
Spain's ex-king told friends his exit is only temporary, papers say
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former king Juan Carlos's sudden exit is only temporary, he told friends from aboard a jet carrying him away from Spain, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Wednesday, as confusion mounted over the ex-monarch's plans. "I'm not on holiday and I'm not abandoning Spain. This is just a parenthesis," he said in a message to friends, according to the newspaper.

Dogged by allegations of corruption, Juan Carlos decided to leave Spain to prevent his personal affairs from overshadowing his son King Felipe's reign, the royal palace said on Monday, stunning Spaniards. But, with no official confirmation of the 82-year-old's whereabouts, speculation remains rife. El Pais, also reporting that the former king told friends his departure would be temporary, added: "Others, in the government, think it won't be that easy."

Juan Carlos came to the throne in 1975 after the death of General Francisco Franco and was widely respected for his role in helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy, but recent scandals have tarnished his image. News of the former monarch's exit is continuing to make huge waves at home.

An online petition to change the name of Madrid's King Juan Carlos university had racked up more than 39,000 signatures on Wednesday morning. "Corruption cases surrounding the Royal Family keep appearing, torpedoing the image of a monarchy that had been presented to us as 'wholesome' and 'humble'" the petition read.

Citing anonymous sources, El Pais and El Confidencial say Juan Carlos, who his keeping his title of King Emeritus, is in Portugal, where he spent part of his youth. La Vanguardia and ABC newspapers report he travelled by car to Portugal before flying to the Dominican Republic where he is staying as the guest of a wealthy family.

But Dominican authorities told Reuters the king's last stay in the country was between Feb. 28 and March 2 and they had no information about a possible arrival. A Royal Palace spokesman and a lawyer for Juan Carlos both said they had nothing to say. They have made no public comment beyond Monday's announcement of the king's departure.

In recent months, Swiss and Spanish prosecutors began investigating allegations of bribes relating to a high-speed rail contract. While Juan Carlos is not formally under investigation several details of the probes were leaked to the press, piling on the pressure for the king to take action to protect the monarchy. Through his lawyer Juan Carlos has repeatedly declined to comment on the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Harvard University student-run Harvard Student Agencies collaborates with Learn with Leaders to launch exclusive programs for Indian high-school students

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANIBusinessWire India With the goal of connecting students to Harvard University student instructors, experienced faculty, and well-known thought leaders around the world, Harvard Student Agencies HSA has collaborated ...

Xoxoday's journey of motivating 2+ mn humans

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 5 ANIPRNewswire They say the best things in life are destinys gift. In the case of Xoxoday, the maxim panned out quite literally. After all, gifting was how Manoj Agarwal former-Flipkart and Sumit Khandelwal fo...

Flood-hit S.Korea guards against coronavirus at relief shelters

Tents erected in a school gym in the South Korean city of Anseong provided shelter on Wednesday for some families among more than 1,000 people made homeless by landslides and floods caused by the countrys longest period of rain in seven yea...

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020