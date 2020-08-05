Left Menu
Woman hurls racial slurs at Black landscapers in viral video

Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that he and his crew were almost done with their shift last Thursday when the woman approached two of his coworkers. In the video, the woman hurled racial slurs at the Harris brothers, who are Black. “We tried to calm her down,” Antonio Harris told the Orlando Sentinel.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:44 IST
A video of an Orlando woman cursing and shouting racial slurs at Black landscapers as they finished up a job at her neighbour's house has gone viral. Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that he and his crew were almost done with their shift last Thursday when the woman approached two of his coworkers. Cordova said he pulled out his cellphone and started filming. He later posted the video on Facebook.

The woman approached twins Antonio and Antione Harris, a foreman and supervisor with A Cut Above The Rest Landscaping, respectively. Cordova said she didn't tell the crew what she was upset about before her rant began.

”She was in my coworkers' face ... just going off. ... She was trying to say all those hateful things, and they weren't even being bothered — they were joking around. The more they were joking around, the more she got mad,” Cordova said. In the video, the woman hurled racial slurs at the Harris brothers, who are Black.

“We tried to calm her down,” Antonio Harris told the Orlando Sentinel. Added his brother, “The more we tried to calm her down, the more irate she got.” As she got closer, one twin touched the other — warning “corona(virus)” — before they stepped back. In the video, one of the twins wished the woman “a blessed day," before walking toward their truck.

