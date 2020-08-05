Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Facebook and TikTok's fraught history

Zuckerberg warned in a speech last year that China was "exporting their vision of the internet to other countries." The U.S. government initiated a national security review of Utterance's Musical.ly acquisition late last year, after lawmakers expressed concerns around data security and censorship. * With the launch of Reels, Facebook is offering similar functionality to TikTok from within Instagram, which already boasts vast user numbers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:39 IST
FACTBOX-Facebook and TikTok's fraught history
Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook's escalated a bruising fight with TikTok with the launch on Wednesday of its new short-video feature Reels, a look-alike service embedded within its popular Instagram app. The debut arrived at a fraught moment for TikTok, which has come under threat of a ban by the White House, prompting China's ByteDance to weigh a sale of the app's U.S. operations to Microsoft.

Here is a look at the tense tangle between heavyweight Facebook and upstart TikTok. * Before China's ByteDance acquired Shanghai-based startup Musical.ly in 2017 and turned it into TikTok, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg tried to buy the app, BuzzFeed has reported. A source familiar with the effort confirmed the talks to Reuters. Discussions ultimately stalled, and by 2018 Facebook executives believed TikTok was not retaining U.S. users long-term, another source said.

* In mid-2018, ByteDance began an aggressive push aimed at growing TikTok's U.S. footprint, surging app-install ads on Facebook's ad network. At the peak, it was responsible for nearly 22% of all such ads on U.S. Apple devices, according to data from Sensor Tower. It cut back drastically in 2019 once TikTok gained a teenage following and shifted to building an ads business to compete against Facebook. * As Facebook came under pressure in Washington, it pushed back on calls to regulate U.S. tech companies by invoking the specter of an internet dominated by Chinese firms. Zuckerberg warned in a speech last year that China was "exporting their vision of the internet to other countries." The U.S. government initiated a national security review of Utterance's Musical.ly acquisition late last year, after lawmakers expressed concerns around data security and censorship.

* With the launch of Reels, Facebook is offering similar functionality to TikTok from within Instagram, which already boasts vast user numbers. The company recruited young TikTok stars to use the new service ahead of its launch, offering to cover production costs. In a blog post, TikTok's chief executive dismissed Reels as a "copycat product" and slammed Facebook for its "maligning attacks ... disguised as patriotism."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Diwali comes early in Ayodhya as people light lamps to celebrate Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Deepawali came early in the temple town of Ayodhya, as people from different sections of the society lit earthen lamps to celebrate the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, which was held on Wednesday morning. The road leading from Hanumangarhi t...

Lebanon Tribunal postpones verdict in Hariri case to Aug 18

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Wednesday said it would postpone its verdict in the trial over the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri to August 18, following the huge explosion in Beiruts port on Tue...

Motor racing-Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta will be on standby this weekend as McLarens reserve for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone after having a seat fitting on Wednesday, the British team said.Under COVID-19 protocols, the 34-year-old ...

UN-backed Lebanon tribunal delays verdicts

A UN-backed tribunal has postponed the delivery of judgments in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah charged with involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri. The move was a mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020