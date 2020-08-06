Nepal reimposes virus restrictions following spike in cases

The Nepal government on Thursday reimposed restrictions in capital Kathmandu and other coronavirus-affected districts following a spike in the number of fresh virus cases. The country's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 21,390 after 380 new cases were reported. The virus death toll stands at 60.

The restrictions will be applicable throughout Kathmandu Valley and all districts with more than 200 active coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry. Kathmandu Valley has so far reported 787 cases. According to the restrictions, hotels, restaurants and beauty-parlours will be shut down. Public gatherings, parties and seminars are also banned.

There is a complete halt on vehicular movement from 9 pm to 5 am. Vehicles will be subject to checks from 7 pm to 7 am. Further, the odd-even rule will be implemented, according to which vehicles with odd and even number plates will be allowed to ply on alternate days. The border with India is also closed in this period.

Meanwhile, six security personnel at Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's home have tested positive for coronavirus. However, all family members of Prachanda have tested negative. The Nepal government on March 24 had first decided to enforce a nationwide lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The restrictions were lifted on July 21 after a dip in new cases was recorded.