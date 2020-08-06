Left Menu
Development News Edition

In big shift, Pope names 6 women to Vatican financial oversight body

Pope Francis has appointed six women, including the former treasurer for Britain's Prince Charles, to the council that oversees Vatican finances, naming them in one fell swoop to some of the most senior roles. The appointments to one of the Holy See's most important offices marked the latest attempt by the pope to keep promises to improve gender balance made years ago but which women's groups have said were too slow in being realised.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:41 IST
In big shift, Pope names 6 women to Vatican financial oversight body

Pope Francis has appointed six women, including the former treasurer for Britain's Prince Charles, to the council that oversees Vatican finances, naming them in one fell swoop to some of the most senior roles.

The appointments to one of the Holy See's most important offices marked the latest attempt by the pope to keep promises to improve gender balance made years ago but which women's groups have said were too slow in being realised. Francis has already appointed women as deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums, and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, as well as four women as councillors to the Synod of Bishops, which prepares major meetings.

Still, Thursday's new appointments marked the largest number of women named at one time to Vatican posts. The previously all-male Council for the Economy consists of 15 posts. One cardinal is the coordinator and the 14 other posts are divided evenly among members of the clergy and lay people.

The seven-member lay portion now consists of six women and one man. Of the six women, two each are from Britain, Spain and Germany. The sole male lay member is Italian. One of the Britons, Leslie Jane Ferrar, was treasurer to Prince Charles from 2015 to 2017 and now holds a number of non-executive and trustee roles, the Vatican said.

The other, Ruth May Kelly, served as secretary of state for education and for transport, and as minister for women and equality, in Britain's former Labour government from 2004-2008. The other four women have backgrounds in business, banking and academia.

Francis established the Council for the Economy, which oversees budgets and sets policy, in 2014 as an international body to oversee often-troubled Vatican finances. The new council is starting its work as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Vatican's finances hard, forcing it to dip into reserve funds and implement some of the toughest cost control measures ever in the tiny city state.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on Tripura doctor, surrender

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura, surrendered before police on Thursday after their interim bail was cancelled by the high court, officials said. The accused persons surrendered before...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico.The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid ...

Plea in HC for pension payment of corporation school teachers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging inaction by the AAP government and the three municipal corporations with regard to the payment of pension and arrears of benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to retired teachers of the ci...

HC seeks replies of Centre, UP govt in Kafeel Khan's detention case

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies in a case seeking the release of Dr Kafeel khan, who is detained under the National Security Act NSA for allegedly giving a provocative spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020