Pak replaces FO spokesperson with Director General for South Asia and SAARC
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in addition to his duties as the Director General for South Asia and SAARC, will also look after the work of the spokesperson vice Farooqui, it said. Earlier, Muhammad Faisal held the dual charge before being appointed as the country’s ambassador to Germany.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:44 IST
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has replaced Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui with the Director General for South Asia and SAARC with the immediate effect, an official notification said on Friday. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in addition to his duties as the Director General for South Asia and SAARC, will also look after the work of the spokesperson vice Farooqui, it said.
Earlier, Muhammad Faisal held the dual charge before being appointed as the country’s ambassador to Germany. Farooqui, who was appointed as the spokesperson in December, is reportedly proceeding on a training course.
Chaudhri, a career foreign service officer, previously served at key Pakistan missions, including in Washington and London..
- READ MORE ON:
- Aisha Farooqui
- Pakistan
- South Asia
- SAARC
- London
- Germany
ALSO READ
Pakistan reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Corteva Agriscience appoints Rahoul Sawani as MD of South Asia unit
Corteva Agriscience Announces Rahoul Sawani as the New Leader for Its South Asia Business
West Pakistani refugee community given domicile certificates in J-K, thank PM Modi, Centre for abrogating Article 370