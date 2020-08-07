Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea's Kim inspects flood relief; worry grows about crops

Kim would also mobilise the army for rehabilitation, in particular work on homes and roads, and he called on architects to build 800 model houses in a badly hit farming village in Unpha County, KCNA said. The rain during the harvest season in the rice-growing area is raising concern about North Korea's food security.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:45 IST
North Korea's Kim inspects flood relief; worry grows about crops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods, the KCNA state news agency reported on Friday. Heavy rain across the Korean peninsula has brought flooding to both North and South Korea in recent days, and concern is growing about damage to North Korean crops and its potential impact on food supplies.

"It is of priority importance to quickly supply sleeping materials, daily commodities, medicines and other necessities to the flood-affected people to stabilize their living," Kim said in comments carried by KCNA. Kim made the remarks while inspecting a flood-hit part of North Hwanghae Province, on the border of South Korea, as he "clarified tasks" for recovery work with officials there.

Torrential rain for several days has inundated more than 730 single-story houses, destroying 179 of them, and flooded rice-growing land, KCNA said. There were no reports of casualties.

State television footage showed Kim visiting rural areas where a flooded river devastated farmlands and the roofs of some houses had collapsed. Kim would also mobilise the army for rehabilitation, in particular work on homes and roads, and he called on architects to build 800 model houses in a badly hit farming village in Unpha County, KCNA said.

The rain during the harvest season in the rice-growing area is raising concern about North Korea's food security. North Korea's ruling party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, cited a study that said rice and corn would suffer if the crops were under water for just two or three days.

"The fate of this year's farming depends on how to protect farmland and crops from the flood," the newspaper said. South Korea on Thursday donated $10 million to the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to help North Korean children and women.

Parts of South Korea have seen more than 40 consecutive days of rain, the longest monsoon since 2013, and more is expected across the peninsula. President Moon Jae-in on Friday designated seven hardest hit cities and counties as special disaster zones, which allows the areas to get more government aid.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UN wants independent probe into Beirut blast

The UN human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion, insisting that victims calls for accountability must be heard. Spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited th...

Bobby Cannavale joins limited series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Actor Bobby Cannavale has boarded the cast of Hulus upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. The show, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriartys latest book, also features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regi...

I'm doing just fine: Michelle Obama after opening up about 'low-grade depression'

Former first lady of America, Michelle Obama has taken it to social media to assure her podcast audience that she is doing just fine following her opening up about dealing with some form of low-grade depression in this weeks episode. Accord...

China sentences Canadian to death after drug trial; Ottawa 'profoundly concerned'

A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian to death on Thursday for making drugs, the third such case in China since Canada detained a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive in 2018. The Canadian, identified as Xu Weihong, was sentenced after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020