Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims

"The already weak health system in Lebanon due to the refugee crisis, to COVID, the economic and political crisis and the lack of personal protective equipment for health workers is a huge issue," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said. The WHO has flown supplies from Dubai to treat people burned and wounded by flying glass and other debris.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:20 IST
U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The deadly warehouse blast in Beirut this week devastated Lebanon's already faltering healthcare system and U.N. agencies are scrambling to support hundreds of thousands of people, officials said on Friday.

The United Nations announced an additional $6 million in funding for its response - taken from its Central Emergency Response Fund - which comes on top of $9 million it released from the U.N. Lebanese Humanitarian Fund. Tuesday's explosion fully or partially damaged five hospitals and removed 500 beds of capacity, a World Health Organization spokesman told a U.N. briefing.

Tonnes of personal protection equipment used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been destroyed just as infections in the country surge. "The already weak health system in Lebanon due to the refugee crisis, to COVID, the economic and political crisis and the lack of personal protective equipment for health workers is a huge issue," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

The WHO has flown supplies from Dubai to treat people burned and wounded by flying glass and other debris. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and aid chief Mark Lowcock would hold a virtual briefing next week to discuss the humanitarian situation as well as "highlight gaps for urgently needed support," according to an invitation sent to member states.

The explosion killed 154 people and injured 5,000. "Hospitals are overwhelmed with injured patients," Lindmeier said, adding the blast also destroyed 17 containers of WHO medical supplies and completely burned items of PPE.

The World Food Programme plans to import wheat flour and grains for bakeries and mills to help stave off food shortages. The agency said it is concerned the explosion would worsen what it called "an already grim food security situation" in Lebanon, which was already dealing with an economic crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people had their homes damaged. "The need for shelter is massive," said Charlie Yaxley, spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. The agency is making available stocks of shelter kits, plastic sheets, blankets and mattresses, he said.

Several refugees may be among the dead, according to initial but unconfirmed reports, Yaxley said. Children's aid agency UNICEF said up to 100,000 children were among the displaced. The blast also damaged schools educating 55,000 children and destroyed a critical care facility for newborns.

Ten containers of PPE, including hundreds of thousands of gowns, gloves and masks just procured by the health ministry for its COVID-19 response, were destroyed, UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said. "The areas around the blast are those with some of the most active clusters and community transmission," she said.

"It is impossible for those affected to practice safe distancing and there is a massive need for masks, but for most people right now COVID is not top of mind."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US sees election threats from China, Russia and Iran

The director of US intelligence on Friday raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran. U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is worki...

Centre asks states to test grocery shop workers, vendors

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people. In a letter...

Pelicans F Williamson (rest) to miss Friday's game

New Orleans star Zion Williamson will be held out for rest Friday night when the Pelicans face the Washington Wizards. The contest is the second of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.The 20-year-ol...

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020