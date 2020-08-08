Unknown gunman kills 2 Lebanese in Iranian capital
An unknown gunman has killed two Lebanese nationals on the streets of the Iranian capital, local media reported on Saturday. The report did not provide further details but said the case is under investigation. Many Lebanese, usually Shiites, work and live in Tehran. Iran is the main supporter of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:02 IST
An unknown gunman has killed two Lebanese nationals on the streets of the Iranian capital, local media reported on Saturday. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said the assailant, riding a motorcycle, shot dead Maryam Dawood and her father Habib Dawood in northern Tehran.
The report said Habib Davood was a history professor and his daughter Maryam was 27 year old. The report did not provide further details but said the case is under investigation.
Many Lebanese, usually Shiites, work and live in Tehran. Iran is the main supporter of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Such incidents are rare in Iran, though a series of bombings targeted several Iranian nuclear scientists between 2010-2012.
