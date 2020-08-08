India can become a trusted partner in global supply chain: Piyush Goyal

India has capabilities that the world is looking for and it can become a trusted partner in the global supply chain, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Speaking at India @75 Summit organised by CII, the minister called for greater competitiveness by industry and said India should become a very important stakeholder in the global world.

"India has the traits which the world is looking for, it can become a trusted partner in the global supply chain. Unless our business becomes competitive and grow, we can't bring a better India to 130 crore Indians," he said. The minister said as India emerges successfully from COVID-19 crisis into the post-COVID-19 world, it will "progress into a grand vision to develop the lives of 1.35 billion Indians" to provide each Indian with an opportunity for good quality of life.

"We will provide each Indian with an opportunity for a good quality of life as we develop ease of doing business. We will focus on ease of living," he said. He said India has used lockdown period and has become self-reliant in the production of testing kits and they are exported also.

"Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) is not a slogan, but it should become the mission. We used the lockdown period to become self-reliant. We now not only produce but we have also opened up masks, testing kits for export. This is the strength we have, but it just needs to be galvanised. That's what our PM (Narendra Jain) is doing. When the crisis comes, we perform our best," he said. He said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that India opens its doors to wider engagement in the global sphere from a position of strength.

"Under PM Narendra Modi leadership, our goals have clearly articulated Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant country. An India which opens its doors to wider engagement in the global sphere from a position of strength," he said. (ANI)