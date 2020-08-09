Left Menu
Development News Edition

London police say "service was acceptable" after racism complaint over drugs search, smashed car window

The police said Colaco refused to step out of his car after several requests spanning some 10 minutes, despite officers making it clear they would use force if he failed to comply. No drugs were found in the car, which was returned to Colaco with shattered glass still strewn inside.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:19 IST
London police say "service was acceptable" after racism complaint over drugs search, smashed car window
The issue of how British police use "stop and search" powers, particularly allegations that Black people are disproportionately targeted, has come into sharp focus in recent months due to Black Lives Matter protests. Image Credit: ANI

Police in London have defended smashing a man's car window and arresting him on suspicion of selling drugs only to find no drugs in his car, after the man complained of discrimation. The issue of how British police use "stop and search" powers, particularly allegations that Black people are disproportionately targeted, has come into sharp focus in recent months due to Black Lives Matter protests.

Black people are over nine times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, according to civil rights group Liberty. Ryan Colaco, a rapper and Black Lives Matter supporter, had just been interviewed by Channel 4 television in May about a recent experience of being stopped and searched, only to be stopped and searched again while driving home.

Colaco filmed the incident and posted parts of the video on social media. In the footage, he is heard saying "why does this keep happening?" and "this can't keep happening to me, man" before an officer smashes his car window with a baton. In a statement, the City of London Police said officers noticed Colaco's car parked on the side of the road and suspected its presence was linked to the sale of drugs.

"One of the specialist officers identified behaviour from the occupant which warranted a stop and search of the man," it said, without elaborating. The police said Colaco refused to step out of his car after several requests spanning some 10 minutes, despite officers making it clear they would use force if he failed to comply.

No drugs were found in the car, which was returned to Colaco with shattered glass still strewn inside. The police force said it had investigated Colaco's complaint and found "the level of service was acceptable", apart from the condition of the car when it was returned to him - for which it has now apologised to him.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five womenGrammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assault...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five womenGrammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually ...

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the countrys top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective ...

Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that it was a matter of Ukraines national security to stay out of U.S. internal politics, particularly its election. Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020