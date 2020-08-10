Lebanon health minister: Cabinet resigned over Beirut blast

Lebanon health minister: Cabinet resigned over Beirut blastPTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:12 IST
Lebanon's health minister says the government has resigned over last week's devastating blast at the Beirut port.
The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
He says: "The whole government resigned." Hassan also added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to "hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers."
