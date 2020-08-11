Left Menu
White House complex wasn't breached during shooting incident: Secret Services

At no time was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger when gunshots were fired by a shooter, said the US Secret Service on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At no time was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger when gunshots were fired by a shooter, said the US Secret Service on Monday. "The investigation into a US Secret Service (USSS) officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital," the Secret Service tweeted.

"At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger," the tweet added. US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House.

According to CNN, Trump was being escorted out from the briefing room, as there was a shooting outside the White House. Moments later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation "very well seems to be under control". (ANI)

