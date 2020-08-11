Left Menu
Police take Hong Kong media tycoon to his yacht as part of national security law investigation

Hong Kong police on Tuesday took media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was arrested a day earlier under the draconian national security law, to his yacht as part of ongoing investigation.

11-08-2020
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai.. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police on Tuesday took media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was arrested a day earlier under the draconian national security law, to his yacht as part of ongoing investigation. An unmarked police car carrying the 72-year-old drove into Hong Kong Marina in Sai Kung at around 11am, reported South China Morning Post.

The outlet cited a police source as saying that officers from the new National Security Department police unit would carry out a search of Lai's yacht. Lai, who was handcuffed, was taken around the club by a team of officers. Two men believed to be his legal representatives were also there.

On Monday afternoon, police also detained former student activist Agnes Chow Ting, and two others, on suspicion of collusion with a foreign force, reported South China Morning Post. Jimmy Lai's arrest has invoked international criticism. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday said that he was "troubled" by reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, under the draconian national security law in Hong Kong.

The European Union too in a statement expressed concern over the arrests saying it further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression. "The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and the raid on the offices of newspaper Apple Daily, under allegations of collusion with foreign forces, further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression and of the media in Hong Kong," said the lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano in a statement.

The statement said European Union recalls that respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms is a central element of the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle. "In addition, media freedom and pluralism, are pillars of democracy as they are essential components of open and free society. It is essential that the existing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected, including freedom of speech, of the press and of publication, as well as freedom of association and of assembly," the statement read.

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year. The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

