Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER -Exam grading algorithms amid coronavirus: what's the row about?

In Britain, teachers were asked to submit to exam boards the grades they thought each student would have achieved, and to rank their pupils in order. These data points for each student were then put through a statistical model, including the historic performance of their school, to determine whether the teachers' grades were more severe or generous than expected and matched previous years.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:53 IST
EXPLAINER -Exam grading algorithms amid coronavirus: what's the row about?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As millions of students in Britain await exam results this month, a row has erupted over algorithms used to calculate their grades after exams were cancelled due to the new coronavirus.

In a last-minute change following an outcry in Scotland, education minister Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday that students set to receive their A level marks - used to enter university - on Thursday could use the results of earlier tests. The credibility of new grading algorithms has come into doubt not just in Britain's national exams, but also for the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme used in more than 150 countries.

HOW DOES A GRADING ALGORITHM WORK? In Britain, teachers were asked to submit to exam boards the grades they thought each student would have achieved, and to rank their pupils in order.

These data points for each student were then put through a statistical model, including the historic performance of their school, to determine whether the teachers' grades were more severe or generous than expected and matched previous years. WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT?

Relying on algorithms to determine results has the potential to reproduce - or even exacerbate - existing patterns of inequality for low-income and minority students, according to some education researchers and statisticians. Critics say poorer students risk being unfairly penalised because they are judged on the track record of their schools rather than individual performance.

WHY THE UPROAR IN SCOTLAND? Scotland on Tuesday promised to restore 75,000 grades that were downgraded by its moderation system to the original levels set by teachers.

The algorithm had reduced the pass rate for Highers - which 18-year-olds use to gain a place at university - by 15% for pupils from the most deprived backgrounds, while those for the wealthiest pupils only fell by 7%. "We believe we have delivered fairness to learners, through a consistent, evidence-based approach in the absence of exams," a spokesman for the Scottish Qualifications Authority, which oversees the process, said in emailed comments.

CAN ALGORITHMS LEAD TO BIAS? There was also an outcry in July when results for the IB - sat by 160,000 students globally each year - were released.

Most IB students live in the United States, where critics said the algorithm could lead to bias against minorities and low income students. Almost 60% of public schools offering IBs are "Title I" schools which have significant low-income populations, according to the programme.

The IB model took into account historic data from each school, raising questions about whether students in poor communities, with less resources, might be unfairly downgraded. "Racial, gender, socioeconomic or any other sort of bias has no place at the IB," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We continue to work closely with the regulators and experts that helped shape and approve the models that assessed student results." CAN STUDENTS CHALLENGE THEIR RESULTS?

In Norway, IB students complained to the local data protection authority (DPA), which enforces laws requiring Norwegians' personal data - including grades - be processed fairly, accurately and transparently. One student, Sigurd Salvesen, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he was assigned an IB grade of 30 out of 45, which fell short of the 34 he needed to take up an offer from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"I don't feel like I was graded based on my own work or achievements," he said, adding that he feared the algorithm assigned him a low grade because of his school's past poor performance. In a draft decision, the DPA said on Friday it planned to order the IB Organisation to issue fresh grades without reference to "school context" or "historical data" as these had no connection to individual academic achievements.

"The name of the school or its geographical location is not a relevant element in awarding grades," it said. "This may have discriminatory effects as the model can potentially be of prejudice to certain socio-economic groups ... students from not-so-well-performing areas would be penalised just for going to school in that area, which is clearly unfair."

The DPA has given the IB Organisation until Aug. 21 to submit its response before issuing a final decision. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

IB students in Britain are also hoping for new grades after the exam watchdog, Ofqual, asked the IB Organisation for more information about its grading process. Meanwhile, A level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be released on Thursday, followed by GCSE results for 16-year-olds on Aug. 20.

Britain's Royal Statistical Society, a professional body, has called for a "full and open appraisal" of the methods used, suggesting it would be fairer to include individual students' historic performance rather than that of their school. "If the underlying process is flawed then, possibly the whole thing is flawed," said Guy Nason, chairman of the Royal Statistical Society's research section, adding that it was hard to judge the method as it still has not been made public.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions

The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions. Amid blowing o...

More than 1,700 big wilful defaulters owe Rs 37,020 crore to PNB

Winsome Diamond Jewellery, Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard are among the big wilful defaulters who together owe more than Rs 37,000 crore to Punjab National Bank PNB as of the end of the first quarter of 2020-21. As many as 1,787 big wilfu...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...

CM Gehlot assures kin of probe into deaths of 11 migrants

Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot assured relatives that the police or another investigation agency would probe the case of 11 members of a family who had migrated from Pakistan and were found dead at their house in Jodhpur. Gehlot and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020