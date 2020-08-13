Three of a family killed as hotel balcony collapses in Pakistan's KPK

At least three members of a family were killed and 16 others injured when the balcony of a hotel where they were having a get together collapsed in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said. All the deceased and the injured are related, officials said, adding that the family had gone to the mountainous Chitral district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a family tour.

The injured have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Hospital sources said six of the injured were referred to a hospital in Peshawar as their condition was serious. Most of the injured have head injuries.

The family members were having a get together on the fourth floor balcony when it collapsed due to their collective weight, officials said..