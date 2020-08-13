Iran news agency tied to Revolutionary Guards calls UAE-Israel deal 'shameful'Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:20 IST
Iran's Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the country's elite Revolutionary Guards, said Thursday's deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalizing ties was "shameful".
Iran's clerical leaders have yet to react to the deal.
Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday on seeking the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, in an agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker.
ALSO READ
Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise
Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue
British-Australian academic moved to notorious Iran prison
Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise
New education policy will lead to transformative restructuring of education in India: Irani