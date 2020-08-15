Australian PM extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM

Left Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 74th Independence Day.

15-08-2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 74th Independence Day. "Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their #IndependenceDay. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), Samman (respect), and shared values. Happy Independence Day!" Morrison tweeted.

On Friday, he said, "The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on bharosa (trust) and samman (respect) - it is a friendship with depth and marked by democracy, defense cooperation, diaspora and dosti (mateship)." "As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he added.

"We know people are the living bridge between our countries: as students; skilled workers; or joining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggest source of migrants and their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most successful multicultural nation on earth," Morrison said earlier. "It is because of our shared values, interests, and objectives that Prime Minister Modi and I announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June this year," Morrison wrote on his message to India.

"Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. Several countries including the US, Nepal and Israel have extended their greetings to India on the occasion.

