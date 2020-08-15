Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany defends calling Spain virus 'risk area'

Travellers must undergo compulsory testing and two-week quarantine after arriving from there. Health Minister Jens Spahn told Bild on Saturday that he knows “how much Germans love Spain as a vacation destination. But the numbers there are rising quickly, too quickly.” The travel classification also includes the Spanish island of Mallorca, a popular destination for German tourists.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:04 IST
Germany defends calling Spain virus 'risk area'

Germany's health minister has defended the decision to declare all of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands “risk areas” for coronavirus infection. Travellers must undergo compulsory testing and two-week quarantine after arriving from there.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told Bild on Saturday that he knows “how much Germans love Spain as a vacation destination. But the numbers there are rising quickly, too quickly.” The travel classification also includes the Spanish island of Mallorca, a popular destination for German tourists. Germany is providing free testing for coronavirus at airports and those who test negative can avoid quarantining for the full 14 days.

The Robert Koch Institute says Spain's Canary Islands weren't deemed a risk area. That designation now covers most non-EU countries, including the United States, and several regions within the 27-nation bloc..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Higher COVID-19 recovery rate due to Yoga, use of traditional methods to boost immunity: Ramdev

The recovery rate of COVID-19 is improving and the fatality rate is decreasing as Indian citizens perform yoga and use traditional methods to enhance their immunity, claimed Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday. Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Bal...

PM Modi pays tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. H...

Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020