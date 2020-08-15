EAM Jaishankar thanks Moldova FM for greetings on Independence Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked Oleg Tulea, Foreign Minister of Moldova, for greetings on 74th Independence Day. "Many thanks FM @OlegTulea for the warm greetings of the people of Moldova on our Independence Day," EAM said in a tweet.

"On the ocassion of 74th #IndependenceDayIndia, conveying our warmest congratulations to my colleague @DrSJaishankar & @IndianDiplomacy, wishing on behalf of the people of Moldova to the friendly Indian people continued prosperity and wellbeing!" Oleg Tulea had said in a tweet. Earlier today, world leaders such as US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and many others wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. (ANI)