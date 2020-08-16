Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran threatens to launch attack against UAE over deal with Israel

Iran on Saturday (local time) threatened to launch an attack against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its agreement to normalise relations with Israel, Arab News reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:19 IST
Iran threatens to launch attack against UAE over deal with Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Saturday (local time) threatened to launch an attack against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its agreement to normalise relations with Israel, Arab News reported. "The UAE's great betrayal of the Palestinian people ... will turn this small, rich country, which is heavily dependent on security, into a legitimate and easy target," said the Iranian hard-line daily Kayhan, whose editor in chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the deal, saying the agreement between the two countries is a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause" and the UAE had made a "huge mistake". Tehran has targetted Saudi civilians with missiles launched by its proxy forces in Yemen and Iraq and a security analyst told Arab News the new threat should be taken seriously.

"Iranian missiles could hit the UAE in eight minutes," said Dr Theodore Karasik Karasik, a senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington DC. "They can target critical infrastructure, or they can simply target the desert in an act of psychological warfare. Recent Iranian naval exercises featured missiles that came from an underground launcher. This was new and set off an alarm. Nevertheless, Dubai and other urban centers are still considered safe zones," Karasik added.

On Thursday, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank. A joint statement of the US, UAE and Israel said, "President Donald J Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today (Thursday) and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE."

As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies and other areas of mutual benefit. "Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar....

Giants need bullpen to come through against A's

Right-hander Mike Fiers will attempt to add a 24th team to his career win list Sunday afternoon when he pitches for the visiting Oakland Athletics in the finale of their remarkable three-game interleague series with the rival San Francisco ...

Completely ban corporate funding of elections: S M Krishna

Veteran politician and former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna has called for a complete and total ban on corporate funding of polls, saying there is a need to end political corruption and cleanse the electoral system in the country. T...

Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming

Singer Adeles fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be outOn Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, Untamed Stop P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020