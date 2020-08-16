Telephone service begins between UAE, Israel amid deal
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries open diplomatic ties. Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday. Officials in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the lines had begun working.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:21 IST
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries open diplomatic ties. Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday.
Officials in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the lines had begun working. Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.
The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians..
ALSO READ
Bengal's Buxa reserve to get 6 Royal Bengal tigers from Kaziranga
Iran clears oil spill in northern Gulf region, IRNA agency reports
WCD min to organise online activities to sensitise people about importance of breastfeeding: Irani
Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group
Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack