Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia records highest daily COVID-19 deaths

The 'state of emergency' period will be extended till September 13, Andrews said, adding that the extension will help the authorities in enforcing restrictions. In New South Wales, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of them six were locally-acquired cases and one was an overseas traveller who is now in hotel-quarantine.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:39 IST
Australia records highest daily COVID-19 deaths

Australia on Monday recorded its highest count in daily COVID-19 deaths with 25 fatalities, taking the country-wide coronavirus death toll to 421. Apart from the 25 deaths, 282 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Now, the country's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 23,576, including 14,080 cases of recovery.

In his daily coronavirus update, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said daily virus spike of under 300 cases was welcome but vigilance among the people remained important. "We can't allow any sense of complacency to creep in here. This is an ultramarathon. While there is a trend that is positive, today is a very sad day for 25 families," he said.

Andrews announced that the number of active cases in aged care homes had surpassed 2,000 cases. The premier also listed a few positive developments. "I'm pleased to say, there's a falling number of people whom we can't make contact with for whatever reason (who are suspected to be linked with virus-infected people), and that's why the door-knocking is going on -- literally thousands and thousands of doors are being knocked on," the premier said, referring to the contact-tracing procedure.

"We are strong, there is good cause for people to be hopeful about the future," Andrews said. Victoria is under a four-week 'state of disaster' routine since August 2. The 'state of emergency' period will be extended till September 13, Andrews said, adding that the extension will help the authorities in enforcing restrictions.

In New South Wales, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of them six were locally-acquired cases and one was an overseas traveller who is now in hotel-quarantine. The state saw one death and its lowest daily coronavirus cases in a month with five COVID-19 detections on Sunday. The death took the coronavirus toll in New South Wales to 54. The deceased was a man in his 80s.

Queensland on Monday recorded no new cases and according to the health authorities there were no cases of community transmission in the last 28 days. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state's border restrictions with New South Wales and Victoria would continue and will not be relaxed till the number of community transmission cases do not come down to zero.

''We do not have any intention of opening any border whilst there is community transmission active in Victoria and in New South Wales," she said. "I think we're going to continue to see restrictions in Victoria up until Christmas time, that's very unfortunate for people living there but it's a serious situation," Palaszczuk said.

Over the weekend, 582 new cases and 20 deaths were reported in Australia..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyams fans with the party leader saying the vocalists health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed ...

Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

Pakistans army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadhs financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh a...

Unidentified body found in Greater Noida

An unidentified body of a man was found along a canal in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said. The body was spotted near Kot Nahar in Dadri area by locals who alerted the police, officials said, adding the deceased ap...

India prepares roadmap to promote defence exports using diplomatic channels

The government has prepared a roadmap to promote the indigenously developed military platforms and weapons to boost their exports and will use diplomatic channels to promote them in overseas markets, a senior Defence Ministry official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020