UAE coast guard boats engage 8 fishing boats -state news agency WAM

UAE coast guard boats engage 8 fishing boats -state news agency WAMReuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-08-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 03:07 IST
The United Arab Emirates' Coast guards tried on Monday to stop eight fishing boats which violated the state's territorial waters northwest of Sir Bu Nu'Ayr island, state news agency WAM reported.
The fishing boats did not comply with the coast guard's orders and therefore rules of engagement were applied, WAM said.
