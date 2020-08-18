Left Menu
International organisations becoming dysfunctional: Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that international structures are losing its relevance post-World War and states should take bold steps to correct "past mistakes" while relying on its own strengths.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:44 IST
International organisations becoming dysfunctional: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that international structures are losing its relevance post-World War and states should take bold steps to correct "past mistakes" while relying on its own strengths. Qureshi made the comments at an international webinar organized by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI).

"This world is more uncertain, less predictable, and for these reasons, perhaps more dysfunctional. The buffers and support systems of international organizations and international law, that helped buttress the post-World War growth and prosperity may no longer deliver desired outcomes," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Daily Times. "States will increasingly be left to fall back upon their own devices and bank upon their own strengths. While challenges will persist, there are new opportunities and the necessary political space to take bold steps to correct past mistakes," he said.

Qureshi's remarks came days after he had criticized Saudi Arabia for not obliging Pakistan over the issue of holding a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers on Kashmir issue, leading to a strain in bilateral relations. In an interview with a TV channel, Qureshi had said that unless the OIC convened the meeting on Kashmir, Pakistan would be "compelled to convene a meeting of Islamic countries that are ready to stand with it on the issue of Kashmir".

Subsequently, Pakistan had to pay back USD 1 billion to Saudi Arabia, which was part of a USD 6.2 billion package announced by Saudi Arabia in November 2018. The total package included a total of USD 3 billion in loans and an oil credit facility amounting to USD 3.2 billion. Islamabad has been pushing for the foreign ministers' meet of OIC since India abrogated Article 370 on August 5 last year, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, India's decision on Kashmir was welcomed and recognized by several countries across the world, including Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations. This gave a jolt to Pakistan and the cash-strapped country continues to struggle for gaining support over the Kashmir issue in international forums. While addressing the high-level segment of UN ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) last month, the Indian Prime Minister made a strong pitch for reforming the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance, improve its effectiveness and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalization.

He had noted that India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. The Prime Minister had stressed that multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world as only a reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN at its center can meet the aspirations of humanity.

