Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump visits Iowa as officials warn storm destroyed corn crops

U.S. lawmakers and state officials from Iowa said on Tuesday that much of the state's corn crop will not be harvested following a fierce windstorm last week, as President Donald Trump visited to review the damage. The destruction from the Aug. 10 derecho storm compounded troubles for a U.S. agricultural economy already battered by extreme weather, the U.S.-China trade war and disruptions to labor and food consumption from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Postal Service chief to testify before Senate panel on Friday: Washington Post

U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy will testify before a U.S. Senate panel on Friday amid growing outcry over service cuts at the nation's postal mail agency, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Dejoy, a large donor and Trump ally, will testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, according to the Post. He is scheduled to testify on Monday before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee. California warns of imminent power outages without conservation

California's grid operator on Tuesday said energy conservation by individuals and businesses had averted rolling blackouts in the state a day earlier and that those efforts would be crucial again as a brutal heat wave pushes demand higher. As of early afternoon, the state was projecting a shortfall of about 2,700 megawatts beginning around 4:00 p.m. local time and lasting until about 10:00 p.m., California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Chief Executive Steve Berberich told reporters on a conference call. That is roughly equivalent to the amount of power needed by 2 million homes. Martin Shkreli fails to end FTC, New York lawsuit over Daraprim price hikes

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Martin Shkreli's effort to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the imprisoned former pharmaceutical executive of trying to monopolize the lifesaving drug Daraprim, whose price he raised more than 4,000% in one day. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote denied requests by Shkreli and Vyera Pharmaceuticals, which he once ran, to dismiss all but one claim in a civil lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission, New York Attorney General Letitia James and six other states. 'A good day': Giant panda's pregnancy brings cheer to U.S. National Zoo

Animal lovers rejoice: Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. will give birth in a matter of days, according to zoo officials, in what could be her fourth successful pregnancy. The event is a much-needed bit of good news for the National Zoo, which had to close for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. From Bill Clinton to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's heritage and future

Democrats will highlight the party's future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, one of his closest political advisers, will deliver the main speech on Tuesday, the second night of the Democratic National Convention, after an opening night that featured a scathing attack on President Donald Trump from former first lady Michelle Obama. Notre Dame becomes latest university to suspend in-person classes

The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday suspended in-person classes and moved them online for at least two weeks after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, the latest university to roll back campus reopenings. Notre Dame University President John Jenkins announced the decision after the prestigious Catholic university near South Bend, Indiana, reported a spike of 80 positive test results on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 147 since Aug. 3, according to the university's website. New York charges Teva, Allergan with insurance fraud over opioid claims

New York state filed civil charges on Tuesday accusing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc with insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of their opioid painkillers to patients and doctors. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the charges by New York's Department of Financial Services are the third this year in that regulator's opioid industry probe, following charges against Endo International Plc and Mallinckrodt Plc. 19.7 million people watched first night of Democratic convention on 10 TV networks

A total of 19.7 million people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention on 10 U.S. television networks on Monday, according to Nielsen, tracking an event held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number reflected a drop from the 26 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the party's presidential nominee. Second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay

A second man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of murdering Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay in New York in 2002 in what prosecutors said was a brazen act of violence over a disputed drug deal. Ronald Washington, 56, who is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery, was charged along with Karl Jordan Jr. on Monday for the shooting death of the musician, whose real name was Jason Mizell, in his New York recording studio.