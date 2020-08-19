Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Three years on, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps

At least 12 members of the security forces were killed, the army and government said at the time. The Myanmar military responded immediately with a sweeping crackdown in Rohingya areas that forced the 730,000 villagers to flee to Bangladesh where they remain in camps.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 06:30 IST
FACTBOX-Three years on, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps

August 25 marks the third anniversary of attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents that triggered military retaliation and led to the exodus from Buddhist-majority Myanmar over following days and weeks of about 730,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The insurgents raided 30 police posts and an army base in Rakhine State. At least 12 members of the security forces were killed, the army and government said at the time.

The Myanmar military responded immediately with a sweeping crackdown in Rohingya areas that forced the 730,000 villagers to flee to Bangladesh where they remain in camps. U.N. investigators later concluded the Myanmar military campaign was executed with "genocidal intent". Myanmar denies that, saying the army was battling the insurgency.

The new arrivals in Bangladesh joined more than 200,000 Rohingya already there, who fled earlier violence, most living camps, straining resources in one of Asia’s poorest regions. Here are some facts about the camps in Bangladesh's southeastern coastal district of Cox's Bazar, based on information from the U.N. refugee agency, Bangladesh government and the International Organization for Migration.

-- Most of the 1 million or so Rohingya in Bangladesh live in five camps that cover an area equivalent to one third of Manhattan. About half of the refugees are children, and there are more women in the camps than men. -- More than 700,000 live in the world's largest and most densely populated refugee camp, Kutupalong, an area of just 13 square kilometres.

-- About 131,000 people live in the Teknaf camp, south of Kutupalong; more than 22,000 people are in the Unchiprang camp; about 22,000 are in Shamlapur and nearly 13,000 in the smallest camp, Chakmarkul. -- Most of the refugees live in shelters made of bamboo and plastic sheets.

-- U.N. agencies, international and national aid groups and the Bangladesh government provide them with food, healthcare and basic facilities like communal toilets and drinking water. -- Refugees are not allowed to work and cannot leave the camps without the permission of the government.

-- Bangladesh late last year restricted access to high-speed internet in the camps, citing national security. -- In January, Bangladesh allowed Rohingya children to formally study up to the age of 14 following the Myanmar curriculum. Those older than 14 will get skills training.

-- The first novel coronavirus case was detected in the camps on May 14. As of Aug. 17, a total of 79 cases had been confirmed among the refugees, with six deaths. -- Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to complete the return of the refugees but attempts to get a repatriation process going have failed as refugees refuse to go back, fearing more violence. (Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from Day Two of the Democratic National Convention

The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November. Here are two takeaw...

Bridging Asia-Pacific ‘digital divide’ vital to realize tech benefits

Advances such as in coronavirus genome mapping, scaled-up testing, contact tracing to identify and isolate infections and geographic information systems and satellite imagery have provided new insights on how the disease spreads. Divide...

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the...

China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits

China wants its army of mom-and-pop investors to take corporate fraudsters to task with landmark class action lawsuits, but heavy government involvement means they are not likely to be as common as in other legal systems, lawyers and invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020