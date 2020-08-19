Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, discusses recent developments in Afghanistan

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister M Haneef Atmar and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Afghanistan acting Foreign Minister M Haneef Atmar and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had "productive conversation" with Atmar. He extended his greetings on Afghan Independence Day.

The two leaders also discussed recent developments in Afghanistan. "A productive conversation with Acting FM MHaneefAtmar of Afghanistan. Greeted him on Afghan Independence Day. Discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and our bilateral cooperation. Reaffirmed our development partnership and connectivity linkages," Jaishankar said.

The conversation between the two leaders took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the country's Independence Day. The Prime Minister said that India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future, and its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism.

