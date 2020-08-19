Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six Afghan refugees killed in clash in Pak

At least six Afghan refugees, including five brothers, were killed in a clash between two Afghan groups over a dispute on payment of electricity bill at a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to police, two Afghan groups fired at each other after a dispute over payment of electricity bill in Haripur district.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:08 IST
Six Afghan refugees killed in clash in Pak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least six Afghan refugees, including five brothers, were killed in a clash between two Afghan groups over a dispute on payment of electricity bill at a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to police, two Afghan groups fired at each other after a dispute over payment of electricity bill in Haripur district. In the firing, six Afghan refugees were killed and four others were injured.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...

One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020