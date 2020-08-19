Six Afghan refugees killed in clash in Pak
At least six Afghan refugees, including five brothers, were killed in a clash between two Afghan groups over a dispute on payment of electricity bill at a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to police, two Afghan groups fired at each other after a dispute over payment of electricity bill in Haripur district.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:08 IST
