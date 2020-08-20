Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

Alexandros Diakopoulos said on Wednesday his comments — which he had later retracted — “caused confusion and created a problem” for Mitsotakis and his center-right government, “which was not my intention.” Over the past 10 days, Greek and Turkish warships have been shadowing each other between the island of Crete, southern Turkey and Cyprus, waters where Turkey sent a research ship to look for potential undersea gas and oil deposits.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:42 IST
Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' top national security adviser has stepped down after suggesting that Greece conceded ground to Turkey in the neighbours' ongoing face-off over offshore energy prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Alexandros Diakopoulos said on Wednesday his comments — which he had later retracted — "caused confusion and created a problem" for Mitsotakis and his center-right government, "which was not my intention." Over the past 10 days, Greek and Turkish warships have been shadowing each other between the island of Crete, southern Turkey and Cyprus, waters where Turkey sent a research ship to look for potential undersea gas and oil deposits. Turkey and Greece are historic regional rivals and nominal NATO allies.

Greece says it has exclusive economic rights on much of the seabed Turkey is surveying, and demanded that the Turkish government withdraw the Oruc Reis research vessel and its naval escort. Ankara refused to do so, arguing it has every right to prospect there and in waters claimed by Cyprus. Diakopoulos embarrassed the Greek government by saying in a TV interview that the Turkish ship had been able to conduct research — contradicting the official narrative that Greek naval ships deployed to the area had prevented any real work from being carried out over the country's continental shelf.

Greece's main opposition Syriza party contrasted the national security adviser's comments with the government's contention that any attempt to breach Greek sovereignty would trigger a harsh response. Mitsotakis has balanced tough talk with a desire to avoid starting a military confrontation with Greece's much bigger and more heavily-armed neighbour. The prime minister also has focused on drumming up support from European Union partners and other regional countries.

Despite the concentration of naval units around the Oruc Reis, tensions have not escalated uncontrollably. Nevertheless, Greek state ERT TV reported Wednesday that a Greek and a Turkish escort frigate collided last week after the Turkish vessel left its position and suddenly cut across the bow of the Greek ship on its right — which hit it close to the stern. ERT published a picture apparently showing a long vertical crack near the Turkish frigate's stern, and said the Greek vessel was undamaged. There were no reports of injuries on either ship.

Both sides initially kept quiet about the alleged collision. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made later comments that seemed to allude to it, suggesting that his country had responded to an incident involving the Oruc Reis. Greece has not made any official comment.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn has defended a controversial algorithm-based fastest driver ranking as a fascinating exercise that stands up to scrutiny, despite some social media scorn.The sport published a top 20 on Tuesday using...

Supporters of Egypt's Sisi set to dominate newly created Senate

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won all but a handful of declared seats in a newly created second chamber of parliament, official first round results and media reports showed on Wednesday. Only about eight million of t...

Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million people

A total of 18.2 million people watched the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research.Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains but Wall Street retreats as Fed nixes dovish measure

The dollar and global equity markets rose on Wednesday and the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs, but Wall Street retreated after the Federal Reserve nixed, for now, dovish monetary policy measures such as yield-curve control. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020