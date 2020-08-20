UAE senior official says Israel should remove any hurdle to F-35 sale

UAE senior official says Israel should remove any hurdle to F-35 saleReuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:06 IST
The United Arab Emirates has a legitimate request to acquire the F-35 fighter jet and its agreement to normalise ties with Israel should remove "any hurdle" for the United States to proceed with the sale, a senior Emirati official said on Thursday.
"We have legitimate requests that are there. We ought to get them ... the whole idea of a state of belligerency or war with Israel no longer exists," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in an online interview with the Atlantic Council.
