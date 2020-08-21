Centre of Regional Trade hosts first meeting of Consortium of Economic Think-Tanks
As part of India's initiatives in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Centre of Regional Trade in New Delhi is hosting the first meeting of Consortium of Economic Think-Tanks, said Indian Embassy in Beijing.ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:16 IST
"As part of India's initiatives in the framework of SCO, the Centre of Regional Trade in New Delhi is hosting the 1st Meeting of Consortium of Economic Think-Tanks. The 2-day event, attended by abt 30 experts, will culminate with the adoption of DelhiActionPlan," the Embassy tweeted
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, National Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) club of emerging economies and Arctic Council conference have been postponed.
