Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 05:53 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airport ground-handling companies warn of more job losses https://on.ft.com/2FJYAs3 - Travel operators call for end to UK's 'stop-start' coronavirus quarantines https://on.ft.com/34jDYBh

- Government launches review of Cabinet Office https://on.ft.com/32fskVr - Students in England promised places at first-choice university after exam U-turn https://on.ft.com/329ksEF

Overview - Airport ground-handling companies have warned of further steep job losses unless the government offers specific support for the aviation sector over the coming months.

- Operators in the UK travel industry have called on the government to end its "stop-start" strategy of quarantining countries with rising coronavirus rates after the announcement on Thursday that Portugal is now safe to visit but Croatia is not. - A Conservative party grandee has been given the job of reviewing the effectiveness of the Cabinet Office as part of Boris Johnson government's efforts to shake up the UK civil service.

- All students in England who have secured the required A-level grades will receive their first choice of university and course, the government has promised, after its U-turn on results led to a sharp rise in the number of people qualifying for places. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration classifies teachers essential workers during pandemic

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday classified teachers as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic as the Trump administration presses schools nationwide to bring students back to class. The move comes as a Reuters...

Flyers deal with suspension, try to close out Habs

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to clinch their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series for their first playoff series win since 2012 when they battle the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday in Toronto. The top-seeded Flyers fell ...

FACTBOX-Tributes to Biden, Harris on last day of U.S. Democratic convention

Joe Biden will outline his plans to bring relief and solace to a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.Quotes from ...

U.S. again to seek death penalty for Boston bomber Tsarnaev, attorney general says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the Justice Department would ask an appeals court to reconsider its decision to overturn Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020