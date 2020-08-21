PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 21Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 05:53 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Airport ground-handling companies warn of more job losses https://on.ft.com/2FJYAs3 - Travel operators call for end to UK's 'stop-start' coronavirus quarantines https://on.ft.com/34jDYBh
- Government launches review of Cabinet Office https://on.ft.com/32fskVr - Students in England promised places at first-choice university after exam U-turn https://on.ft.com/329ksEF
Overview - Airport ground-handling companies have warned of further steep job losses unless the government offers specific support for the aviation sector over the coming months.
- Operators in the UK travel industry have called on the government to end its "stop-start" strategy of quarantining countries with rising coronavirus rates after the announcement on Thursday that Portugal is now safe to visit but Croatia is not. - A Conservative party grandee has been given the job of reviewing the effectiveness of the Cabinet Office as part of Boris Johnson government's efforts to shake up the UK civil service.
- All students in England who have secured the required A-level grades will receive their first choice of university and course, the government has promised, after its U-turn on results led to a sharp rise in the number of people qualifying for places. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
