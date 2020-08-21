Baloch Human Rights Council outraged by murder of Hayat Baloch by Pak forces

Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) on Friday said it is outraged by the cold-blooded murder of Hayat Baloch, a 25-years-old student, at the hands of the Pakistani military in Turbat, Balochistan. The BHRC called the international community to intervene to stop the "bloodthirsty" Pakistani military from wreaking havoc in Balochistan.

Baloch was killed in cold blood by the Frontier Corps (FC) of Pakistan in Balochistan's Turbat town. The killing sparked unprecedented protests with people gathering in thousands across Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan and abroad. The BHRC said the FC soldiers killed innocent Baloch to avenge the attack on Pakistan soldiers by Baloch insurgents in Aapsar area of Turbat.

"On August 13, the Frontier Corps soldiers came under attack by Baloch insurgents in Aapsar area of Turbat. The retaliating FC soldiers when failed to locate the attackers, they conveniently seized Hayat Mirza from a nearby date farm, where he had gone to assist his parents with farming," the BHRC said in a statement. According to local sources, the FC personnel forcibly dragged Hayat Mirza from the farm to a roadside. He was pushed to the ground, blindfolded with his mother's scarf, and his hands were tied up.

Hayat was not given a chance to explain his innocence or the right to ask the reason for the treatment he received. Consequently, he was severely beaten and murdered after being shot multiple times. Hayat's helpless and traumatised parents were forced to watch the unfortunate fate of their son.

"We in the BHRC see Hayat's murder as a consequence of Pakistan's colonial rule in Balochistan, which has consistently inspired and shaped the policies of its military establishment against the Baloch people, one of which is the physical elimination of the cream of Baloch society that with time has intensified as a result of the inaction and silence of the state judiciary, and the concerned international human rights bodies," the statement said. "Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of conflict for the past two decades, and a large part of its young population has been the victim of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years," it added.

The state judiciary remains under tight military control while the provincial government of Balochistan acting as the shameful subject of the military establishment has maintained its silence on this outrageous crime, the BHRC noted. The members of the legislative bodies in Pakistan are so helpless that they cannot do anything to address the human rights challenges in Balochistan or to bring legislative reforms except for mere occasional words of condemnation of such incidents that do not deliver results, it added.

The BHRC said it is high time those countries who stand for human rights must come forward and put a resolution in the UN Human Rights Council. "Lives in Balochistan are increasingly at risk, with their vulnerabilities and desperation increasing. The United Nations including the international community must respond in an equally serious manner and intervene to stop the bloodthirsty Pakistani military from wiping out the cream of Baloch society," the statement read.

"It is high time those countries who stand for human rights must come forward and put a resolution in the UN Human Rights Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights as they did in the case of Venezuela, and subsequently, make the military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan," it added.