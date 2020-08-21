Over 400 people from academia, industry, diplomatic community attend sixth round table of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:15 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during sixth Round Table of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. Image Credit: ANI

More than 400 people from academia, industry, government, and diplomatic community attended the sixth round table of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks jointly organised by External Affairs Ministry and Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The theme of the round table was 'ASEAN-India: Strengthening Partnership in the Post COVID Era'.

The two-day round table had commenced on Thursday through video conference. It was jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai. An MEA release said that the round table had five thematic sessions spread over two days - Changing Landscape of Global Order and ASEAN-India relations in the post-COVID-19 Era, Emerging Value Chains: Opportunities for ASEAN and India in the post-COVID-19 Era, New Normal and Significance of 4IR on ASEAN-India Partnership and Future Collaborations, ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI): Complementarities and Cooperation, and Way Forward.

Each session saw presentation of research papers by four-five panelists from prominent think-tanks, universities, institutes both from India and ASEAN and was followed by question and answer session. ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi also addressed the inaugural session.

The ASEAN-India Round Table comprising think tanks, policymakers, scholars, media, and business representatives was established at the 7th ASEAN-India Summit in Thailand in 2009 to provide policy inputs to governments on the future direction of cooperation. The forum serves as a high-quality research platform and provides long-term perspectives to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership, the release said.

The ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at the Research and Information System for Development Countries (RIS) and ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok were the organizing partners of the round table. (ANI)

