Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: S Korea imposes strict measures to stem spread

The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths. While most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of the viral surge in recent weeks, infections were also reported in practically every major city and town, raising concerns that transmissions are slipping out of control.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:40 IST
Asia Today: S Korea imposes strict measures to stem spread

South Korea is banning large gatherings, closing beaches, shutting nightspots and churches and removing fans from professional sports in strict new measures announced Saturday as it battles the spread of the coronavirus. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the steps shortly after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 332 new cases — the ninth straight day of triple-digit increases. The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths.

While most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of the viral surge in recent weeks, infections were also reported in practically every major city and town, raising concerns that transmissions are slipping out of control. The government had already imposed elevated social distancing measures in Seoul this week after resisting them for months out of economic concerns.

“We are now in a very dangerous situation that could trigger a massive nationwide spread of COVID-19,” Park said. Churches had been a major source of new cases in the Seoul area before authorities shut them this week. Nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffet restaurants and computer gaming cafes in the greater capital region have also closed and spectators are banned again from baseball and soccer games, just weeks after teams had been allowed to sell portions of their seats.

The same measures will apply nationwide from Sunday, although Park said local governments will be permitted to exercise some level of flexibility, such as advising business shutdowns rather than enforcing them, if infections are low. KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong has endorsed even stronger restrictions. If there's no sign that the virus spread is slowing after the weekend, she said the country should consider elevating social distancing measures to “Level 3,” which includes prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting schools, halting professional sports and advising private companies to have employees work from home.

Yoon Taeho, a senior Health Ministry official, said the government will review the effect of the restrictions before deciding whether to strengthen them further. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 800 infections have been linked to a Seoul church led by a vocal critic of the country's president. Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jun Kwang-hun was hospitalised with COVID-19 on Monday after participating in an anti-government protest last week where he shared a microphone on stage with other activists. More than 100 infections have been tied to protesters.

Police raided the church late Friday while trying to secure a more comprehensive list of its members who remain out of contact. Health workers have used cellphone location data to identify some 50,000 people who spent more than 30 minutes on the street during the protest last Saturday and have been alerting them to get tested. Around 18,000 of them have been tested, said Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea's National Health Institute. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — India has recorded another 24-hour jump in coronavirus infections as the disease spreads across the country's southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial center of Mumbai. The Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701. Globally India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days. Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, said Friday that the goal was to end the pandemic within two years of its first emergence in Wuhan, China, late last year.

New cases of COVID-19 in Australia's Victoria state continued to decline Saturday with 182 new infections, along with 13 deaths. It was the second day in a row in which the number of new infections has fallen below 200. Only 24 of the latest cases are without a known source, a contrast to the start of August when hundreds could not be traced. Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, and parts of rural Victoria were placed in full lockdown in early August. It's due to continue until September 13. “Whilst tomorrow's numbers will be for tomorrow, we are all pleased to see a 'one' in front of these additional case numbers, and to a certain extent, it is perhaps at that level a little quicker than I thought it might be,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Meanwhile, an outbreak linked to a youth detention center in Queensland state has caused the state's premier to reintroduce restrictions on public gatherings. The cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Center now stands at seven, including six confirmed on Saturday. The 127 inmates, some as young as 13, have been locked in their rooms since a 77-year-old female supervisor tested positive on Wednesday. The worker, who is now in a hospital, worked five shifts at the center while infectious. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a news conference Saturday the cases are of concern because “people have been out and about in the community.” China on Saturday reported another 22 new cases brought by travelers from abroad, with no additional local infections. The National Health Commission said 454 people remain in treatment and 3,667 are in isolation. While local spread of the virus appears to have been contained in mainland China, the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong continues to struggle with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. The territory's leader Carrie Lam said Friday Hong Kong will offer free coronavirus tests to its residents over a period of two weeks starting September 1, in hopes of restarting the services-dependent local economy. The city's economy contracted 9% in the second quarter of this year. A new surge in infections has more than tripled the number of cases in the city to 4,632, with 75 deaths.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Engineer cured of COVID-19 among dead in Srisailam power plant fire

Sundar Nayak and Pawan Kumar, engineers at the Srisailam hydro-electric power plant in Telangana, had recently won their battle against COVID-19, but on Friday, Nayak was not so lucky to survive a fire at the unit that left another eight de...

Low-key start to Onam festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike previous years, there was no colourful rally on the streets of nearby Tripunithura on Saturday, as people largely celebrated the Atham festival indoors, marking the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, in the shadow of the...

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhonis uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international ret...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020