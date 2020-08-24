Syria gas pipeline explosion "almost certainly" ISIS strike -U.S. envoy
The United States is still looking into an explosion at a gas pipeline in Syria but the incident appears to bear the hallmarks of Islamic State, U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey said on Monday.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:48 IST
The United States is still looking into an explosion at a gas pipeline in Syria but the incident appears to bear the hallmarks of Islamic State, U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey said on Monday. The explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline, which caused a power blackout in Syria on Monday, was the result of a "terrorist" attack, state media cited the nation's energy minister as saying.
"We are still looking into that. But it was almost certainly a strike by ISIS," Jeffrey told reporters in Geneva at the start of U.N.-sponsored talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.
