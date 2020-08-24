Left Menu
Massive protests held in PoK against load shedding, human rights violations

A massive protest rally was held in Dadyal city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the load shedding and human rights violations committed by Pakistan in the region.

ANI | Dadyal | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:40 IST
Protest rally in Dadyal city of PoK against the load shedding and human rights violations committed by Pakistan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A massive protest rally was held in Dadyal city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the load shedding and human rights violations committed by Pakistan in the region. The rally attended by thousands of protesters was called by Sada-e-Haq (Voice of Rights) Party who has accused Islamabad of regular power cuts, high tariffs, corruption and police brutality against civil rights campaigners.

They accused Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), a government-owned public utility maintaining power and water in Pakistan, for the irregular supply of power in PoK. Iftikhar Sadiqi, Chairman, Dadyal Sada E Haq (Voice of Rights) Party speaking in Pahari to the mass protest said, "They (officers) are corrupt and looting us for the past 70 years. These officials nominated by Pakistan are the ones who have looted this region."

The crowd chanted slogans in favour of Iftikhar Sadiqi and asked him to move forward to fight against the corrupt Pakistani officials in PoK. The protesters said that the electricity produced from the resources of PoK is to be given to them only and not to Pakistani provinces.

They also condemned the arrest and torture of Tanveer Ahmed, a journalist and activist arrested after he removed Pakistan's flag from a popular public place in PoK on August 21. (ANI)

