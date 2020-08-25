Left Menu
China protests at U.S. spy plane watching drills

China's Defence Ministry said the U-2 flew without permission over a no-fly zone in the northern military region where live fire drills were taking place, "seriously interfering in normal exercise activities". This could easily have caused a misunderstanding or misjudgment or an "unexpected incident", the ministry added.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:48 IST
China protests at U.S. spy plane watching drills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, accusing it of sending a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills on Tuesday, further ratcheting up tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China has long denounced U.S. surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of "unsafe" intercepts by Chinese aircraft. While such missions happen regularly, for China to talk about them publicly is unusual. China's Defence Ministry said the U-2 flew without permission over a no-fly zone in the northern military region where live fire drills were taking place, "seriously interfering in normal exercise activities".

This could easily have caused a misunderstanding or misjudgment or an "unexpected incident", the ministry added. "It was an act of naked provocation, and China is resolutely opposed to it, and have already lodged stern representations with the U.S. side."

While it did not say exactly where the incident took place, China is currently carrying out drills in the Bohai Sea. Other exercises are also happening in the Yellow Sea and South China Sea. The ministry added that the U.S. move ran counter to China-U.S. rules on behavior at sea and in the air and international norms.

"China demands the U.S. side immediately stop this kind of provocative behavior and take actual steps to safeguard peace and stability in the region." Relations between Washington and Beijing have worsened over everything from trade and human rights to what the United States sees as aggressive moves by China's armed forces, especially in the disputed South China Sea and around Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

In April 2001, an intercept of a U.S. spy plane by a Chinese fighter jet resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced the American plane to make an emergency landing at a base on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. The 24 U.S. air crew members were held for 11 days until Washington apologized for the incident.

