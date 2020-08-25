Israel has been long-time reliable partner of US: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fruitful negotiations. Pompeo also said that Israel has been a reliable partner of the United States for a long time.

"Israel has long been America's most reliable partner in the Middle East. Thank you to @IsraeliPM@netanyahu for a wonderful visit and constructive meetings and to @USAmbIsrael Friedman and the @usembassyjlm team for the work you do to keep our relationship strong," Pompeo tweeted. Pompeo on Monday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and discussed efforts to "address Iranian malign influence in the region", shared challenges the US and Israel's face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords.

"We talked about chances for our countries to work together as the whole world tries to push back against this virus that came from Wuhan, China, and I'm confident there are places which our medical systems and pharmaceutical companies will build out a good solution to keep Israelis, Americans, and people all across the world safer and healthier in the weeks and months ahead," said Pompeo during a presser. Under a historic agreement earlier this month, Israel and the UAE agreed to full diplomatic ties including the mutual establishment of embassies and beginning of open trading. Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annexe parts of the West Bank.

Pompeo is on a five-day Middle-East trip that will also take him to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.