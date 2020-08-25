6 killed in Karachi flood

Flooding caused by heavy rains in the last two days has killed six people, including three children, and destroyed hundreds of homes in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, officials said on Tuesday. Apart from the provincial capital, many parts of southern Sindh reported torrential rain and thunderstorms. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared a 'flood emergency' in southern Sindh. Leaves of all government employees have been canceled.

Inspecting the situation in Shahrah-e-Faisal Main Road, Shah told the media that all low-lying areas in the city have been inundated. "I have declared an emergency in view of the prevailing situation. We stand with the people in this time of difficulty," the chief minister said. According to the meteorological department, Karachi received 10 cm of rain in the last two days. The weather office has predicted the rains to continue for another few days.

Rescue and police officials confirmed that six people, including three children, have died and scores injured in rain-related incidents. The flooding forced many families to evacuate their homes. A landslide was reported in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar residential area. Over 20 vehicles and a house were damaged in the landslip.

"Most of the roads have been flooded and people have abandoned their vehicles, trying to reach home on foot," said a worker of non-profit Edhi Welfare Trust. He said many cars and motorcycles were submerged in low-lying areas. Electricity was cut in many areas of the financial capital. A spokesperson of power utility Karachi-Electric said power supply in some places had been temporarily shut for safety reasons.