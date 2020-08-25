Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV

Clara Paulino had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged, officials said. Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) as Paulino spent about four hours stuck inside the SUV until her family discovered her body, police.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:45 IST
Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV

A Florida police officer's wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon, police said Monday. Investigators are treating the death of Clara Paulino, 56, as an accident, the Miami Herald reported.

Aristides Paulino, 58, who works for the city of Miami, was asleep in the couple's Miami Shores home Friday afternoon after finishing a midnight shift, the Herald reported. Clara Paulino had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged, officials said.

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) as Paulino spent about four hours stuck inside the SUV until her family discovered her body, police. Investigators did not immediately say what Paulino had been looking for.

The SUV has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has bars on the windows, Matthew Reyes, the vice president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, told NBC-6. He said the vehicle's doors lock and can only be opened from the outside. Neighbour Daphne Stewart ​told WSVN it was not unusual to see Paulino get into her husband's police vehicle.

“I don't think anybody could imagine anything like that ever happening,” Stewart said. The case is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, which investigates all unnatural deaths in Miami Shores.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...

Oil producers cut 84% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output - U.S. regulator

Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 of the daily output, from U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday. Hurricane Laura is moving up the cent...

Archaeologists explore Vaigai river civilisation, release status report

The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020. According to a study released by the Archaeological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020