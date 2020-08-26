Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after the shooting of a Black man in the back by police, with the governor vowing to boost the presence of the state's National Guard to curb looting and arsonists. The announcement by Governor Tony Evers that he would seek to augment the Wisconsin National Guard's presence - more than 100 members were deployed on Monday - came as other officials called for a more forceful response to the sometimes violent protests.

Kenosha County Board of Supervisors member Zach Rodriguez said the board would hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday on seeking federal help, such as U.S. Marshals Service officers, after some 300 rioters looted businesses and set fire to buildings overnight. "Essentially, our city was burned to the ground, building by building," Rodriguez told Reuters. "Enough is enough."

Officials were bracing for a repeat of Monday night when smoke billowed over central Kenosha and police in riot gear clashed with protesters as they defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew amid outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday. Blake, who had been attempting to break up a fight between two women, was struck by four of the seven shots, all fired by one officer, in front of his sons aged 3, 5 and 8, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Blake family, told ABC News on Tuesday. Crump will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT)

Video captured by a neighbor shows Blake walking toward the driver's side door of his SUV, away from two officers who were pointing guns at his back. After he opens the door and leans into the car, seven shots ring out, with one of the officers tugging at his shirt. The police have not explained why Blake was shot. Crump said there was "no indication he was armed."

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said he had been told by Blake's father that Blake may have "temporary paralysis" in his legs, but that doctors hoped this may subside as swelling from his injuries goes down. "He's strong and he's a young man, so we're just praying for a fast recovery," the uncle told Reuters. The shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has not released any details. Kenosha police have referred all questions to the state investigators.

But the incident, the latest in a litany of cases to focus attention on police treatment of African Americans, unleashed outrage in Kenosha, a Lake Michigan city of about 100,000 people located between Chicago and Milwaukee. The shooting occurred three months after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Clyde McLemore, president of the Black Lives Matter chapter in nearby Lake County, Illinois, south of Kenosha, said demonstrators would be out again on Tuesday night, demanding that the officers involved in the shooting, who have been placed on administrative leave, be fired and prosecuted. "We won't stop protesting until we get that done," he said. "I don’t condone burning of buildings or looting, but I understand it. Them places got insurance, they'll be back up."

UNREST ACROSS AMERICA Unrest flared again elsewhere on Monday night in the United States with overnight clashes reported in Portland, Oregon; Seattle and Minneapolis. In New York City, marchers swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge, social media video showed.

In Kenosha a curfew set for 8 p.m. on Monday was largely ignored. As the evening wore on, the mostly peaceful demonstration turned violent, with some people setting off fireworks and others setting fire to buildings. Local police, supported by National Guard troops, fired tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, according to protester Porche Bennett, 31, of Kenosha.

Bennett said fires had destroyed much of the Black business district and that those she saw igniting fires were white. "It's people from out of town doing this. We've been shopping there since we were kids, and they set it on fire," Bennett said. While acknowleding the First Amendment rights of protesters, Governor Evers said lawless behavior would not be allowed.

"There remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger," the Democratic governor said in a statement, which did not provide details on the extent of the enhanced National Guard deployment.