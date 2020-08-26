Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo arrives in Bahrain, urges seizing momentum of UAE-Israel deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Gulf state of Bahrain on Tuesday as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations. Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow suit.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 26-08-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 01:32 IST
Pompeo arrives in Bahrain, urges seizing momentum of UAE-Israel deal
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Gulf state of Bahrain on Tuesday as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.

Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow suit. Israel's intelligence minister has mentioned Bahrain as a possible candidate. "Glad to arrive in the Gulf today ... We need Gulf unity now more than ever to counter Iran and to build lasting peace and prosperity," Pompeo said on Twitter.

He said it was vital to seize the momentum of the U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE which was announced on Aug. 13. Pompeo traveled first to Jerusalem and was in Sudan on Tuesday. He is also expected to visit the UAE.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peter Thiel-backed Palantir to go public through direct listing

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday filed to go public through a direct listing, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched market debuts of a Silicon Valley tech startup in years.The P...

Cooler weather helps battle against California wildfires; 4 missing

Cooler weather helped firefighters battle some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California history on Tuesday as authorities searched for four missing people in one blaze. Containment ticked up on the second and third largest ...

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...

Canada court blocks release of more documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court blocked Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request for the release of more documents related to her arrest in 2018, court documents released on Tuesday said. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020