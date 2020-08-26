Left Menu
Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a short visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13. "Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:56 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a short visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13.

"Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will build on this momentum towards regional peace," Pompeo said on Twitter, referring to the UAE-Israel agreement aimed at normalising relations. Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain before travelling to the UAE. He then took off back to Bahrain. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle and Hugh Lawson)

