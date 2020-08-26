US troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria: US officials

A small number of U.S. troops were injured during an interaction with Russian forces in Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday. One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the injuries were a result of a collision and not any exchange of fire.

The other official said the incident took place earlier this week in northeastern Syria and the injuries were mild. The Pentagon and the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the region, declined to comment.