Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss federal prosecutors indict former top businessman Ziegler

"Hans Ziegler, as a member of the board of a company, between the end of 2013 and November 2016 on several occasions disclosed trade secrets to the second accused," the OAG said in a statement, adding he had received 150,000 francs after the sale. It did not name the second accused, who it said was charged with industrial espionage and bribery, but in an indictment filed at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court said he had acted as an advisor to the buyer.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:02 IST
Swiss federal prosecutors indict former top businessman Ziegler

Swiss federal prosecutors on Thursday filed an indictment against well-known Swiss businessman Hans Ziegler for insider trading, corporate espionage and accepting bribes.

The charges again Ziegler come after he was previously ordered by Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA to pay 1.4 million Swiss francs ($1.5 million) in 2017 for "repeated and systematic" insider trading. The attorney general's office (OAG) said Ziegler - known for decades in Swiss business as a board director at several companies and with expertise in helping restructuring efforts - along with multiple instances of insider trading had also exchanged insider information for a bribe on the sale of a subsidiary of a company where he worked.

Ziegler could not be reached for comment. "Hans Ziegler, as a member of the board of a company, between the end of 2013 and November 2016 on several occasions disclosed trade secrets to the second accused," the OAG said in a statement, adding he had received 150,000 francs after the sale.

It did not name the second accused, who it said was charged with industrial espionage and bribery, but in an indictment filed at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court said he had acted as an advisor to the buyer. The names of the companies were not disclosed and the OAG declined to provide further comment in response to written queries. A timeline on the ruling to be issued by Switzerland's top criminal court was not provided.

After the original FINMA investigation was revealed Ziegler had in November 2016 resigned from the boards of Swiss industrial groups OC Oerlikon and Schmolz+Bickenbach , as well as German robot maker Kuka. ($1 = 0.9100 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New season of "Fortnite" is here, Apple users miss out

Epic Games launched the new season of hit video game Fortnite on Thursday, pitting Marvel super heroes against Fantastic Four-villain Galactus in the first update to exclude iPhone and iPad users due to a legal fight with Apple Inc.Many use...

Indian Railways to become 'Atma Nirbhar', set to meet all energy needs and install 20 GW solar plants by 2030

Indian Railways would meet its energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with key stakeholders on Thursday, adding that solar plants of 20 GW capacity would be...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

3 arrested for making country bombs to kill wild animals

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making country bombs to kill wild animals entering farms in Mettupalayam, 40 kms from here, sources in the forest department said. Search is on for the kingpin of the crime, they said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020